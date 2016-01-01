Turn your iPhone into a translation device

Exclusively available for iOS

Introducing

iTranslate Converse

iTranslate Converse is a revolutionary new speech translation App.

By holding your iPhone upside down you dramatically improve results as well as create a more natural conversation experience. It literally turns your iPhone into the first real translation device.

  • Simple & Easy

    The entire screen becomes your translation button.

  • Superior Accuracy

    Works well in noisy environments.

  • Blazing Fast

    Delivers translation results in near real time.

  • 38 languages

    Instantly converse in 38 languages.

  • Language Detection

    Automatic detection between the 2 selected languages.

  • Transcripts

    View and export full transcripts for every voice conversation.

Watch our quick Tutorial Video

FAQs

General

  • Why the whole upside down thing?

    Bringing the microphone and speaker directly into the conversation improves the voice recognition results and the natural flow of conversation.

  • How do I use it? Where are the buttons?

    Once you have set the languages, the whole screen is the button. The app can automatically detect which of the two languages is being spoken and translates it to the other.

  • But I already subscribed to PRO in iTranslate?

    With the iTranslate Account System, we allow you to access this in Converse as well, and vice versa. No need to subscribe twice - Two great apps for the price of one!

  • How do I set up an iTranslate account?

    Get started by opening the iTranslate app where you purchased your PRO subscription, here you can create an account in the setting menu.
    You can find more information on our support page!

  • Are you interested in covering iTranslate Converse?

    If you want to write about iTranslate Converse you can find a Press Kit here. For further press inquiries, please contact ylli@itranslate.com

Stay in Touch