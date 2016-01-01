Stay in Touch

Turn your iPhone into a translation device
iTranslate Converse is a revolutionary new speech translation App.
By holding your iPhone upside down you dramatically improve results as well as create a more natural conversation experience. It literally turns your iPhone into the first real translation device.
The entire screen becomes your translation button.
Works well in noisy environments.
Delivers translation results in near real time.
Instantly converse in 38 languages.
Automatic detection between the 2 selected languages.
View and export full transcripts for every voice conversation.
Bringing the microphone and speaker directly into the conversation improves the voice recognition results and the natural flow of conversation.
Once you have set the languages, the whole screen is the button. The app can automatically detect which of the two languages is being spoken and translates it to the other.
With the iTranslate Account System, we allow you to access this in Converse as well, and vice versa. No need to subscribe twice - Two great apps for the price of one!
Get started by opening the iTranslate app where you purchased your PRO subscription, here you can create an account in the setting menu.
You can find more information on our support page!
If you want to write about iTranslate Converse you can find a Press Kit here. For further press inquiries, please contact ylli@itranslate.com